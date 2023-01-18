Accused Adams child rapist again seeks release from custody. His lawyer says his health is failing

PITTSFIELD — Despite limited access to canteen snacks, the health of accused child rapist Donald Monsees Sr. continues to deteriorate, his defense lawyer said Tuesday.
Monsees' lawyer described his health condition at a dangerousness hearing in Berkshire Superior Court, when the Berkshire District Attorney's Office argued that Monsees should continue to be held in pretrial custody.
Judge John Agostini took the issue of Monsees' pretrial incarceration under advisement.
Prosecutors say Monsees, 70, of Kittler Avenue in Adams, allegedly raped three males when they were minors between the ages of 9 to about 13 about a decade ago.