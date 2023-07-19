An Ashley Falls man who admitted raping a child multiple times will serve up to 12 years in prison

PITTSFIELD — An Ashley Falls man was sentenced Tuesday to serve up to a dozen years in prison after pleading guilty to raping a child several times over eight years, according to the Berkshire District Attorney's Office.
Christopher
PITTSFIELD — An Ashley Falls man was sentenced Tuesday to serve up to a dozen years in prison after pleading guilty to raping a child several times over eight years, according to the Berkshire District Attorney's Office.
Christopher
Amanda Burke can be reached at aburke@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6296.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.