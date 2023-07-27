Assault charge issued against delivery driver involved in fight with Pittsfield man who later died

PITTSFIELD — A man who was involved in a fight with another man who died shortly after the confrontation earlier this month has been arraigned on assault charges.

Michael Laforest, 26, of Adams was arraigned Tuesday in Central Berkshire District Court after a clerk found probable cause to issue charges of assault and battery and disorderly conduct against him.

He pleaded not guilty and is being held in custody on an alleged probation violation stemming from a separate district court matter.

Laforest was working as a delivery driver the night of July 3 when police received multiple calls about a disturbance on Elmhurst Avenue shortly after 9 p.m.

Officers spoke with John Adams, a 57-year-old Elmhurst Avenue resident. Adams told officers that Laforest was speeding down the street, so he yelled out for him to slow down, according to a police report.

Laforest told police that he took offense to what Adams had said, so he stopped his car and yelled back. The incident escalated.

Both men told police that the other had "chest-bumped" him. They "wrestled" but Adams said no punches were thrown, according to the report.

Less than an hour later, Adams was found dead.

But the cause of his death remains under investigation, said First Assistant District Attorney Marianne Shelvey. Asked about the possibility of additional charges being brought against Laforest, Shelvey declined to talk about the issue in detail but said next steps involve reviewing the medical examiner's report.

"At this point, we're just looking at all the facts and circumstances surrounding the death of Mr. Adams,” she said.

Adams was described in his obituary as someone who "embodied family, strength, loyalty" and who had a "heart that could melt even the toughest souls."

"His powerful booming voice and presence was a reflection of his unwavering confidence and conviction. When John spoke, the world listened to his words. John had the ability to inspire and motivate you to be the best versions of your selves," the remembrance said.

Laforest's bail on the assault case was set at $5,000, but he is still being held in custody on an alleged probation violation stemming from an older case in which he was charged with violating a restraining order that his grandmother had been granted against him.

He is due back in Central Berkshire District Court on Aug. 8 for a hearing on the alleged probation violation.