Attempted murder charges dropped in crossbow case against Vermont man

BENNINGTON, Vt. — An attempted murder charge was dismissed against a Stamford, Vt., man who had been accused of beating and firing a crossbow bolt at a person in November 2020.
Other charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful restraint and two counts of reckless endangerment, also were dismissed against Kenneth Watts, 36. Watts’ trial had been scheduled to start Tuesday in a Bennington courtroom.
But leading up to trial, prosecutors “lost contact with the victim in the course of making travel arrangements for his flight to Vermont,” the Bennington Banner reported on Tuesday.
“Given the victim’s failure to communicate, we believe it is in the best interest of justice to dismiss rather than continue the matter,” prosecutor Andrew Bevacqua said in court filings.
Watts was released from custody late Monday. He had been held at Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield, Vt., since his arrest on Nov. 16, 2020.
“This is justice delayed, but, ultimately, justice served for Mr. Watts,” said Watts’ attorney, Jessica Burke. “Quite frankly, a dismissal was long overdue.”
On Nov. 15, 2020, Vermont State Police were summoned to the campus of Berkshire Medical Center in North Adams, Mass., where a man was being treated for injuries he said he got from being beaten up.
The man told police Watts beat him up after they’d been drinking at Watts’ house in Stamford, according to court documents. He said Watts fired a crossbow bolt that missed him as he fled.
Later, the man thought the situation quieted down and returned to Watts’ house, only to be assaulted again and held overnight. At one point, the man said he was dragged into a shower, beaten with a handgun and told he was going to be killed, according to court documents.
The man fled the house the next morning. Watts was arrested the next day by Vermont State Police after a search warrant was issued for his Stamford residence.
Bevacqua declined further comment on the case.
“There are times when witnesses do show up and things go well, but there are other times when victims don’t want to participate in the judicial process, and a lot of time and effort gets spent for no result,” said state police Sgt. Seth Loomis, who investigated the case.
“We do the best we can do for [victims] at the time,” he continued. “If they don’t want to participate in the process our country has set up, I can’t control all that. I just wish they would have said something earlier.”