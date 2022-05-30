NORTH ADAMS — Several agencies are investigating an incident that occurred on Charles Street.
"Please be advised there is an active crime scene on Charles Street in North Adams," North Adams police wrote in a Facebook post Monday morning. "The District Attorneys Office and Massachusetts State Police have jurisdiction of the scene."
A message seeking additional information from the Berkshire District Attorney's Office was not immediately returned.
A Berkshire County Law Enforcement Task Force van remained parked on West Main Street late Monday morning. A neighbor who declined to be identified said investigators had been at the scene since late Sunday night.
