Authorities resume the search for a teacher from New York missing in Lee since Sunday

LEE — After a brief suspension, local and state police have resumed their search for a missing New York woman focusing on a new location.

Meghan Marohn, 42, of Bethlehem, N.Y., has been missing since Sunday. Her black 2017 Subaru Impreza was found parked at a trailhead near Longcope Park.

According to state police, the search is now roughly a half-mile from where her car was found based on new information gathered by authorities.

Lee Police Chief Craig DeSantis said earlier on Thursday morning the search was being suspended until new information emerged that could help lead first responders to the woman.

Since mid-afternoon on Tuesday when Marohn was reported missing, about 25 to 30 responders from state police, Lee Police and the Lee Fire Department combed every square foot of the 46-acre park and surrounding area.

Marohn is an English teacher at Shaker High School in Latham, N.Y., where counsellors are on hand to help students and staff cope with the crisis according to D. Joseph Corr, superintendent of the North Colonie Central School District.

Corr said Marohn has been teaching literature, writing and other aspects of sophomore and senior English at Shaker High since September of 2018.

"She's a wonderful human being and we care about her deeply," Corr said. "We love Miss Marohn. She is very much in our thoughts and we hope she is safe."

Marohn is described as white, approximately 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 115 pounds with auburn hair and green eyes. No description of what she was wearing was available.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Marohn is asked to call Lee Police at 413-243-5530.

Dick Lindsay can be reached at rlindsay@berkshireeagle.com.

