The suspect accused of killing a man in his Clarksburg home remains in NY awaiting extradition to Berkshire County

The suspect accused of killing of a Clarksburg man at his home last week remains in New York awaiting extradition.
William Gingerich, 36, of Clarksburg, was arrested Thursday by police in the western New York town of Lewiston, along the Canadian border, according to the Berkshire District Attorney's office.
He is charged with murder in the death of Dennis Bernardi, 71, who was found dead Wednesday in his home at 175 Middle Road.
Gingerich was being held on a Massachusetts State Police warrant at the Niagara County Detention Facility, said Andy McKeever, a spokesperson for the Berkshire DA's office.
State police were finalizing the extradition plans for Gingerich, whom they will then transport back to Berkshire County. He is expected to be arraigned in Northern Berkshire District Court in North Adams upon his return.
Clarksburg and North Adams police found Bernardi dead Wednesday after conducting a well-being check at his home, the DA's office said. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined Bernardi was the victim of a homicide. The cause of death has not been released.
Bernardi, born in Pittsfield, was described in his obituary as a self-employed carpenter and contractor who worked on homes in the area. He leaves behind his wife, brothers and numerous members of his extended family.
Gingerich's mother, Laura, told The Eagle in 2019 that her son was diagnosed with schizophrenia when he was 18 and became delusional when in his first year of college.