Bail reduced for man arrested in Pittsfield drug investigation

Accused drug trafficker appeals bail An accused narcotics trafficker tied to an illicit firearm has asked a Superior Court judge to release him on his own personal recognizance while his case remains pending in the courts.

Drug trafficking suspect in a coma after he allegedly tried to swallow a 'large baggie' of cocaine Three men were arrested Thursday, after authorities busted a "base of operations" for a heroin- and cocaine-distribution operation on First Street, along with its Orchard Street stash house in Pittsfield.

PITTSFIELD — A judge has reduced bail for one of three men arrested in a narcotics investigation late last month.

Mark J. Jessamy initially had been ordered held on $25,000 bail after his arrest Sept. 30 in Pittsfield. Judge Jennifer Tyne cited Jessamy's family ties in the New York City borough of the Bronx, his financial resources and the nature of the offenses that prosecutors brought against him, as well as the potential penalties they carry.

But, in an Oct. 6 hearing in Berkshire Superior Court to appeal that bail, defense attorney David Pixley argued that Jessamy has no history of missing court dates, has family in Pittsfield, has lived here for a decade and has a new baby. Pixley also noted that Jessamy did not try to run when police moved to detain him.

The next day, Judge John Agostini reduced the bail amount to $2,500; Jessamy posted bail Friday.

Jessamy, 30, of 53½ Orchard St., Apt. 1 in Pittsfield, allegedly was carrying 294 wax baggies containing heroin and more than 32 grams of cocaine when he was arrested at the Alltown gas station and convenience store at Tyler and First streets, according to court documents.

After executing a warrant at Jessamy's home, police allegedly found a firearm tucked in a couch, according to prosecutors. An assistant district attorney said last week that he expects prosecutors will seek a grand jury indictment against Jessamy, which would move the case to Superior Court. Prosecutors had not sought bail in the case against Jessamy or Michael Williams, the 28-year-old man who fled when officers executed another search warrant at 241 First St., Apt. 1, which was believed to have served as a “base of operations” for drug sales.

Williams was released on his own personal recognizance; a third defendant, Donald Jennings, was placed in a medically induced coma after police said he tried to swallow cocaine.

He has been summonsed to appear in Central Berkshire District Court on Oct. 29.