Police are on the scene at BART in Adams after an unknown threat prompted shelter in place

ADAMS — Numerous police vehicles were on the scene of Berkshire Arts & Technology Charter Public School on Thursday afternoon as the result of an apparent threat.
In a letter to the school community, Jay White, BART's executive director, explained that the school was under a shelter in place order in response to the threat.
"Today a student reported receiving a threat of harm towards our School community. We immediately notified state and local police who arrived at the School to inspect the premises and determine the plausibility of the threat," he wrote. "During this inspection, we activated Shelter in Place protocols to give them the space they need to work."
He noted the investigation was still underway, and promised to provide updates soon.
In a second letter sent shortly after 1 p.m., White emphasized that everyone was safe.
About 2 p.m., an Adams Police K-9 and handler were seen coming out of the building.
Local Facebook groups were buzzing as concerned parents discussed texting with their frightened children inside. One post contained an image that purported to be a screen shot of the threat, but that could not immediately be confirmed.
BART, a college prep charter school on Route 8, serves more than 350 students in grades 6 through 12 from across the Berkshires, according to its website.
This story will be updated.