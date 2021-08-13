PITTSFIELD — A man charged with allegedly assaulting a court officer at Central Berkshire District Court has waived his right to a jury trial in favor of a bench trial, which is scheduled to start on Monday.
The bench trial of John U. Adams Sr. will get underway at Berkshire County Superior Court before Judge Douglas Wilkins. Adams has pleaded not guilty to charges of assault and battery on a correctional facility employee and assault and battery with serious bodily injury.
Prosecutors allege that Adams assaulted the court officer in the area of the stairway that leads down to the defendant lockup area at Central Berkshire District Court on Oct. 1, 2019, according to court documents.
Adams is being represented by Katherine K. Grubbs, the attorney in charge of the state Committee for Public Counsel Services office in the Berkshires.
The case is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Joseph Yorlano.