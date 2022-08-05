Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington released the findings of her office's independent investigation into the police shooting of Miguel Estrella during a press conference at 2 p.m. Friday. This is a live video feed of the DA's press conference.
Editor's Note: This footage is live video and may contain details from the night of the shooting that may be upsetting to some viewers.
CREDIT: PITTSFIELD COMMUNITY TELEVISION
