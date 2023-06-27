The Berkshire District Attorney's Office says it will not bring charges in the death of Mark Bednarz

PITTSFIELD — The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office has decided not to bring charges in the death of Mark Bednarz, ending an almost five-month investigation.

Bednarz, 56, died Feb. 10 — a day after a confrontation with Thomas Granger, an Adams resident whose home he had broken into.

In a statement released Tuesday afternoon, Berkshire DA Timothy Shugrue said neither the medical examiner “nor the doctor who treated Mr. Bednarz at Berkshire Medical Center, could conclude that the injuries he sustained during the altercation with the homeowner caused his condition.”

The cause of death, according to the medical examiner, is “Complications of acute fentanyl intoxication in the setting of recent cocaine used and mechanical asphyxia,” and the manner of death is, “Homicide (substance abuse and compression by other).” The DA’s office clarified that homicide is a medical term in this context, not a “legal conclusion.”

According to the toxicology report, Bednarz had fentanyl, opiates, cocaine, cannabinoids and benzoylecgonine in his system when he died.

Tuesday's statement from Shugrue's office offered the first glimpse into the physical struggle, confirming Granger’s account to news media that he had used a bat in the confrontation with Bednarz.

According to an investigation by the state police detective unit, Granger was parked down the street from his home at 57 Spring St. when he saw someone, who turned out to be Bednarz, walking in his driveway on the afternoon of Feb. 9, according to the statement. Granger drove to the front of his home and parked his car before entering the home through a side door.

“As soon as he entered his home, the homeowner picked up a small, souvenir sized bat that was near the door, and proceeded further into the residence,” the statement said. “He walked into a room which contained his gun safe and discovered Mr. Bednarz, attempting to drill into the safe. Despite being armed with the small bat, the homeowner decided not to hit Mr. Bednarz."

Granger’s presence startled Bednarz, and he threatened Granger with the power drill he was using.

It was Bednarz who attacked first, with Granger responding in kind, the statement said, noting that Bednarz used an electric drill and a soup can. Ultimately, the bat, the soup can and a power drill “were used by both parties.”

Finally, Granger “was able to physically restrain Mr. Bednarz,” the statement said.

Granger then fled his home and found Adams police officers who were alerted shortly before 2:30 p.m. by surveillance cameras Granger had installed in his home due to prior break-in attempts.

“The homeowner explained to police that he wanted to call for help but could not locate his phone during the struggle,” the news release reads.

Friends of Bednarz suspected he and Granger knew each other before their altercation, but the DA’s office said otherwise last week. Bednarz’s last known address, at 6 Lehs Lane in Adams, is less than half a mile from Granger’s Spring Street home.

In the weeks following Bednarz’s death, those who knew him grieved and contended with an ugly social media backlash.

Friends and family acknowledge that Bednarz had a decades-long addiction to heroin and crack cocaine that led him to repeated stints in prison. But, they say, he didn’t deserve to die.