Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington will speak at three “town hall” style events over the next several weeks, a spokesman for the DA’s office said Thursday.
The first event is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Visitor Center in Adams. The second event is slated for 6 p.m. Nov. 10, at the Great Barrington Town Hall and the final event is at 6 p.m. Nov. 16 at the Berkshire Athenaeum in Pittsfield.
Masks are requested and attendees are encouraged to RSVP at Contact.BerkshireDA@Mass.gov.
Harrington will give “a brief presentation on the state of the justice system” at the events and discuss “the office’s significant reform efforts,” according to office spokesman Andy McKeever. Question and answer periods will follow.
Harrington was elected on a reform platform in 2018, and elections for the four-year office are next year.
“I am very excited for this opportunity to share the hard work of my office with the people we represent and serve every day and to hear the resident’s thoughts and feedback,” Harrington said in the release.