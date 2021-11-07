PITTSFIELD — An inmate at the Berkshire County Jail and House of Correction apparently took their own life Sunday afternoon, according to a statement by the Berkshire District Attorney's Office.
The inmate, whose identity was not released, was discovered unresponsive shortly after 4 p.m., the statement said. The inmate was transported by County Ambulance to Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield, where they were pronounced dead.
Initial evidence suggests that the death was "the result of self-harm," the statement said, and investigators do not currently suspect foul play. The state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is working to determine the cause of death.
The state police detective unit assigned to the District Attorney’s Office, state police crime scene services section, and the District Attorney Andrea Harrington responded to the scene and are leading the investigation.
No further information was available.