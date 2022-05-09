Jury selection begins in trial of two men, including the alleged gunman, in the shooting of Nick Carnevale

PITTSFIELD — Jury selection is underway in Berkshire Superior Court in the trial of co-defendants Luis Delvalle-Rodriguez and Christopher Frazier, who are both charged in the shooting of Nicholas Carnevale in October Mountain State Forest in August 2018.
Four jurors had been empaneled by the time the court broke for lunch at 1 p.m., but the total number of jurors selected was unavailable by the end of the day.
A total of 67 Berkshire County residents were summoned to Superior Court on Monday for jury selection, but only 42 actually appeared, according to court officials. More potential jurors have been summoned to court on Tuesday.
Law enforcement authorities allege that Delvalle-Rodriguez fired the shots that left Carnevale seriously injured.
Two other defendants, Kevin Nieves and Daquan Douglas, were found guilty of charges related to the shooting following a jury trial in Superior Court March. Prosecutors have alleged the incident was a joint venture among the four men.
Nieves was convicted on multiple charges, including kidnapping with serious bodily injury while armed, and numerous counts of assault and battery. He was sentenced to up to 25 years in state prison. Douglas, who was acquitted of the most serious charges, was found guilty of misleading police and sentenced to four years in prison.