A body recovered from Silver Lake is presumed to be Joshua Rodriguez, who went missing Monday

PITTSFIELD — A body presumed to be 19-year-old Joshua Rodriguez has been recovered from Silver Lake, a representative of the Berkshire District Attorney's Office has confirmed.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is working to confirm the identity and the cause and manner of death. Current evidence does not suggest foul play.
Two residents spotted the body early Wednesday and alerted authorities. It was found about 10 a.m. Wednesday by members of the Pittsfield police and fire departments.
The discovery came a day after after an hourslong effort on Tuesday afternoon involving dive teams and boats from the Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office and Pittsfield Fire Department.
The initial search was suspended at 6 p.m., and police said they planned to transition to a more traditional missing person’s case and expand the search beyond the area of Silver Lake. Pittsfield Police posted a notice on Facebook to aid in the search for Rodriguez, which had been deleted by mid-afternoon Wednesday.
Police initially responded on Tuesday to a call about a despondent person near the lake, alerted by a family member that Rodriguez may have been in the area.
Ganitza Williams, who identified herself at the scene as Rodriguez’s great-aunt, said he had been missing since Monday. He spent time by the lake, which is why search efforts were focused in that area. On Tuesday morning, she found items that belonged to him near the water.
The case will be handled by the Berkshire County District Attorney’s Office, which has typically investigates unattended deaths, defined as any death that happens outside of a medical context. The death is not considered suspicious.
Williams said that Rodriguez had recently been struggling with mental health issues. He had received a troubling medical diagnosis and was not sure if he would fully regain his health afterward, leading to thoughts of self-harm.
The investigation by the Pittsfield Police Detective bureau is ongoing. Anyone with information can contact police at 413-448-9700.