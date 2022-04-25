<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Firefighters working to quell spreading brush fire on Richmond, West Stockbridge line

Fire was permitted, but wind gusts fanned the flames

West Stockbridge/Richmond brush fire

Multiple fire companies working Monday afternoon off Cross Road to fight a spreading brush fire that had been permitted at a West Stockbridge home.

WEST STOCKBRIDGE — Multiple fire companies were working to quell a brush fire that spun out of control Monday afternoon and began spreading in the forest. 

Residents who live in a hillside home off Cross Road in West Stockbridge had received permission from the town, and the fire was under the supervision of firefighters. But gusting winds and dry weather pushed the blaze further into adjoining Richmond, and as of around 3 p.m. it had spread in the direction of Dean Hill Road, said West Stockbridge/Richmond Fire Chief Steven Traver, speaking at the scene. 

He had just called for more mutual aid from other towns, and firefighters were en route from Stockbridge, as well as Canaan and East Chatham in neighboring New York state.

Traver said while their efforts, so far, appeared successful, the weather is still unpredictable and capable of pushing the flames. 

"Every now and then the wind takes off," he said.

Heather Bellow can be reached at hbellow@berkshireeagle.com or 413-329-6871. 

Tags

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all