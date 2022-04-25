Firefighters working to quell spreading brush fire on Richmond, West Stockbridge line

WEST STOCKBRIDGE — Multiple fire companies were working to quell a brush fire that spun out of control Monday afternoon and began spreading in the forest.
Residents who live in a hillside home off Cross Road in West Stockbridge had received permission from the town, and the fire was under the supervision of firefighters. But gusting winds and dry weather pushed the blaze further into adjoining Richmond, and as of around 3 p.m. it had spread in the direction of Dean Hill Road, said West Stockbridge/Richmond Fire Chief Steven Traver, speaking at the scene.
He had just called for more mutual aid from other towns, and firefighters were en route from Stockbridge, as well as Canaan and East Chatham in neighboring New York state.
Traver said while their efforts, so far, appeared successful, the weather is still unpredictable and capable of pushing the flames.
"Every now and then the wind takes off," he said.