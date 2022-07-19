Bus driver convicted of sexually assaulting a woman with a disability

PITTSFIELD — A jury has convicted a man of sexually assaulting a woman with an intellectual disability, according to the Berkshire District Attorney's Office.
Joseph Lamb, 36, was found guilty of indecent assault and battery on a person over the age of 14 following a trial in Central Berkshire District Court, a spokesman for the office of District Attorney Andrea Harrington said. He is due to be sentenced Wednesday.
The state Disabled Persons Protection Commission notified the Lee Police Department and the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office after the victim reported that her bus driver touched her inappropriately in early 2020, said spokesperson Andy McKeever.
Investigators were able to confirm the report after police got surveillance footage from the bus company that transported the woman to and home from work, he said in a statement.
"The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office proved that the defendant took advantage of the victim’s intellectual disabilities and that the victim was incapable of providing consent," McKeever said.
Harrington said in the statement that her office puts a priority on cases that protect "our most vulnerable community members from victimization and abuse" and that she was proud of her office's work "holding this defendant accountable for abusing his position of trust.”
“I thank the victim for coming forward and sharing her story. I hope this conviction empowers other survivors of sexual assault to do the same," she said, also thanking Lee police.