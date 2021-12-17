Gunshot residue test results still not in on North Adams incident

NORTH ADAMS — Lab tests are not yet available that might help free a man from detention before the holidays.
A Friday court appearance was postponed for Isaiah J. Calderon, who has been charged in connection with a shooting in North Adams.
A judge agreed a man accused in a North Adams shooting poses a danger. A lab test suggests the man did not fire a gun
A Northern Berkshire District Court official said that tests are not complete for gunshot residue on a sweatshirt Calderon wore on the night of his Oct. 24 arrest. He now faces a Jan. 5 appearance.
Already, gunshot residue tests were negative on material collected from his hands after his arrest, according to his attorney, Jill A. Sheldon of Pittsfield.
Calderon was ordered held without bail at a dangerousness hearing Nov. 5. North Adams Police allege Calderon shot six times into a vacant second-floor apartment at 145 State St. on the night of Oct. 23-24. No one was injured.
Sheldon suggested at her client’s Nov. 5 hearing that the 9 mm shells found at the apartment building could have come from an earlier shooting by another person. If the residue tests come back before Jan. 5, Sheldon is expected to seek an earlier court appearance for Calderon.