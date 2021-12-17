Gunshot residue test results still not in on North Adams incident

Initial tests of a defendant's hands for gunshot residue were negative in an incident at this building at 145 State St. in North Adams. But tests on a sweatshirt Isaiah J. Calderon was wearing were not available for a scheduled Friday court appearance. Police allege that Calderon fired six shots from a 9 mm weapon into a vacant apartment. Calderon says he did not fire a gun the night of his arrest Oct. 24 and remains in custody, after a Nov. 5 dangerousness hearing.