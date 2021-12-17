<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank">
Gunshot residue test results still not in on North Adams incident

145 State St. North Adams.png (copy) (copy) (copy)

Initial tests of a defendant's hands for gunshot residue were negative in an incident at this building at 145 State St. in North Adams. But tests on a sweatshirt Isaiah J. Calderon was wearing were not available for a scheduled Friday court appearance. Police allege that Calderon fired six shots from a 9 mm weapon into a vacant apartment. Calderon says he did not fire a gun the night of his arrest Oct. 24 and remains in custody, after a Nov. 5 dangerousness hearing. 

NORTH ADAMS — Lab tests are not yet available that might help free a man from detention before the holidays.

A Friday court appearance was postponed for Isaiah J. Calderon, who has been charged in connection with a shooting in North Adams.

A Northern Berkshire District Court official said that tests are not complete for gunshot residue on a sweatshirt Calderon wore on the night of his Oct. 24 arrest. He now faces a Jan. 5 appearance.

Already, gunshot residue tests were negative on material collected from his hands after his arrest, according to his attorney, Jill A. Sheldon of Pittsfield.

Calderon was ordered held without bail at a dangerousness hearing Nov. 5. North Adams Police allege Calderon shot six times into a vacant second-floor apartment at 145 State St. on the night of Oct. 23-24. No one was injured.

Sheldon suggested at her client’s Nov. 5 hearing that the 9 mm shells found at the apartment building could have come from an earlier shooting by another person. If the residue tests come back before Jan. 5, Sheldon is expected to seek an earlier court appearance for Calderon.

Larry Parnass can be reached at lparnass@berkshireeagle.com and 413-588-8341.

Investigations editor

Larry Parnass joined The Eagle in 2016 from the Daily Hampshire Gazette, where he was editor in chief. His freelance work has appeared in the Washington Post, Boston Globe, Hartford Courant, CommonWealth Magazine and with the Reuters news service.

