BOSTON — The FBI is looking for help identifying a man who allegedly assaulted federal officers at the U.S. Capitol on Jan 6 while wearing a sweatshirt bearing the logo of a Pittsfield gym and health club.

The agency's Boston division released numerous images of the man at the Capitol, many of which show him wearing a black hooded Berkshire Nautilus sweatshirt.

“We are working very closely with our law enforcement and private sector partners to identify those who attempted to use violence and destruction to intimidate, coerce, or affect the conduct of our government,” said special agent in charge of FBI Boston, Joseph R. Bonavolonta, in a news release.

“We are asking the public to take a close look at these photos and to reach out to us if you know who this man is," he said. "We believe he was involved in a violent assault on federal officers and no amount of information is too small or irrelevant."

Authorities said the man is believed to be in his mid- to late 50s, and described him as a white male approximately 5 feet, 11 inches to 6 feet, 1 inch tall, around 225 pounds with a "stocky build," white hair and brown eyes.

NEW PHOTOS: The #FBI needs help identifying this man involved in the alleged assault of federal officers at the U.S. Capitol. If you recognize this individual in photograph #141, submit a tip to 1-800-CALL-FBI or https://t.co/48YS0b0hkh. Learn more: https://t.co/aJZDOjp63B pic.twitter.com/0Q4PK127gP — FBI Boston (@FBIBoston) September 8, 2021

The wanted man appeared to be wincing and his head bloodied in some of the newly released photos. Anyone with information about the man is asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI or tips.fbi.gov with a reference to photo No. 141.

The owner of Berkshire Nautilus could not immediately be reached to say whether he recognized the man in the photos.

Three other Berkshire County men also have been accused of taking part in the siege: David Lester Ross, of Pittsfield, faces misdemeanor trespassing charges; while Troy E. Sargent, of Pittsfield, and Brian P. McCreary, of North Adams, face charges that they joined the violent insurrection.