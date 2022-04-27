A caregiver has been convicted of neglecting an 84-year-old woman in Sandisfield

PITTSFIELD — A Tolland woman has been convicted of neglecting an 84-year-old woman in her care, but will avoid jail time if she stays out of trouble for two years.
Lynn Lodovico, 64, was found guilty of a single count of caretaker neglect on Wednesday after a two-day trial in Central Berkshire District Court, according to a statement from the Berkshire District Attorney's Office.
Lodovico had agreed to serve as caretaker for the bedridden woman, whom she moved "into a plumbing shop with insufficient utilities and under renovation in Sandisfield" in October 2019, according the statement.
The woman became malnourished and dehydrated, the release said, and Lodovico filed a claim stating the woman was failing to care for herself. That claim prompted an investigation by LifePath, an organization the provides support to those in need of specialized care.
The woman was removed in November 2019, and a state police investigation found that Lodovico had been reckless, the statement said. The victim died before the trial.
The District Attorney’s Office requested that Lodovico be sentenced to serve one year in jail.
Judge Danielle L. Williams sentenced her to a year in jail, but that sentence is suspended for two years. Lodovico, who worked in a local nursing home, also is barred from serving as a caretaker, and must consult with Mass Rehabilitation.
"This guilty verdict will ensure that Ms. Lodovico does not have the opportunity to mistreat another aging person,” District Attorney Andrea Harrington said in prepared remarks.