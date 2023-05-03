Poodle breeder Leo Kohlenberger Jr. was facing a larceny charge for not delivering a dog as promised. The case will be dropped — if he refunds the client's $3,000

PITTSFIELD — Authorities have agreed to drop the charges against a local dog breeder if he pays back New York woman who claimed he kept her money after failing to deliver a poodle he agreed to sell her.

Lee Kohlenberger Jr., 35, won’t have to change his plea and did not admit guilt in his Central Berkshire District Court case, where he had faced a single count of larceny over $1,200 by false pretense.

Under the terms of the agreement accepted Wednesday, Judge Jennifer Tyne will dismiss the case after Kohlenberger pays $3,000 restitution to Laura Nicolino. The deal was hammered out between defense attorney Alexander Sohn and Assistant District Attorney Alexander Cerbo.

Nicolino, of Bay Shore, N.Y., agreed to buy a dog from Kohlenberger through his poodle breeding business, and sent him the cost of the pet via an electronic payment system, court documents show.

In her criminal complaint filed last summer, Nicolino alleged that after the deal fell apart in 2020, she asked for her money back, but did not receive it — even after receiving a civil order for repayment.

Kohlenberger pleaded not guilty and said through his lawyer that he had no intent to defraud Nicolino, and wanted to pay her back. He maintained he typically didn’t offer refunds.

“We would have preferred to just pay the money and never had to deal with the criminal case,” Sohn said.

Kohlenberger has had a number of business deals go south in recent years, prompting other unhappy customers to seek compensation in civil court. He has settled several judgments that went against him in Central Berkshire District Court.

The $3,000 represents repayment of the money Nicolino paid in exchange for the dog that was never delivered; it does not cover the cost of the hotel she booked in the Berkshires or the lawyers’ fees she accrued trying to get her money back, she noted.

Sohn recently filed a motion to dismiss the case based on lack of evidence, arguing his client had no intent to defraud Nicolino. Because the agreement to resolve the case was reached there was no need for a judge to rule on that motion.

Nicolino did not respond Wednesday to a voicemail seeking comment on the resolution, which will be official once the restitution is paid — and as long as Kohlenberger isn’t accused of breaking any laws for the next month.

A spokesperson for the office of Berkshire District Attorney Timothy Shugrue said Wednesday that Nicolino agreed with the outcome of the case.