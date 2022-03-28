Central Berkshire District Court closed on Monday due to weekend break-in

PITTSFIELD — Court was not in session on Monday in the wake of a weekend break-in at Central Berkshire District Court.
The Berkshire District Attorney's Office confirmed Monday afternoon someone entered the building on Wendell Avenue during off hours.
The DA's office referred all questions regarding the incident to the Massachusetts Trial Court headquarters in Boston. State officials referred questions to state police, who are investigating. State police didn't immediately return a call seeking comment.
It's not clear whether anything was stolen, or if the court will be open Tuesday.