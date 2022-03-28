<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Central Berkshire District Court closed on Monday due to weekend break-in

Pittsfield district court building exterior

Central Berkshire District Court was closed on Monday  due to a weekend incident in which someone tried to, or did, break into the building.

 EAGLE FILE PHOTO

PITTSFIELD — Court was not in session on Monday in the wake of a weekend break-in at Central Berkshire District Court.

The Berkshire District Attorney's Office confirmed Monday afternoon someone entered the building on Wendell Avenue during off hours.

The DA's office referred all questions regarding the incident to the Massachusetts Trial Court headquarters in Boston. State officials referred questions to state police, who are investigating. State police didn't immediately return a call seeking comment.

It's not clear whether anything was stolen, or if the court will be open Tuesday.

Dick Lindsay can be reached at rlindsay@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all