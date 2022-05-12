Charges against 19-year-old police accused of firing gel pellets at bystanders in Pittsfield to be dismissed

PITTSFIELD — A 19-year-old man accused of firing gel pellets at bystanders in Pittsfield will see charges against him dismissed if he continues to stay out of trouble.

According to court documents, Judge Jennifer Tyne on Thursday placed Jordan B. Smith on pretrial probation until Nov. 10, after which all charges against him will be dismissed as long as he obeys all state and federal laws.

The disposition means Smith did not have to admit to any wrongdoing in order to resolve the matter in Central Berkshire District Court.

Pittsfield Police said in court documents that in early March, occupants of a silver SUV fired what appeared to be pellets at a woman as she walked near the Madison Cafe.

Not long after, a man reported that he too had been shot with an apparent pellet while he stood at Park Square, and provided police with a similar description of the suspects and their vehicle.

A third report was then lodged by two people who said they were struck with gel pellets outside of Crossroads Cafe on Onota Street. Police said Smith was in the passenger’s seat of the suspected vehicle when officers stopped it at West Union and John streets.

According to the lawyer for the driver of the vehicle, 19-year-old Jah’Rell Mayes, they were firing Orbeez, a popular brand of gel beads that expand in water, from a water gun.

Police initially charged Smith with several counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and a single count of disorderly conduct, according to court documents. Mayes’ case has been continued to Wednesday.