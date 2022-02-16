A Berkshire Superior Court jury acquitted a Cheshire man accused of having an illegal gun

PITTSFIELD — A jury has acquitted a Cheshire man whom prosecutors had accused of possessing an illegal gun.
Jamel Nicholson, 33, buried his head in his hands with visible emotion Wednesday as the jury foreperson read the not guilty verdicts in Berkshire Superior Court. He was cleared of allegations that he possessed a loaded, Glock-type handgun that state police found in a car Oct. 28, 2018.
The trial represented District Attorney Andrea Harrington's first attempt at prosecuting a criminal jury trial. In her closing arguments, Harrington urged the jury to use common sense when deliberating over the evidence.
A state police trooper found the gun under the passenger seat of an Audi that was parked at the Bedard Brothers car dealership in Cheshire just before midnight, she said. Nicholson was sitting in the seat under which the gun was found, Harrington noted, and he claimed possession of it when questioned by state police Trooper William Munch.
"I propose to you that there was a very simple reason why Mr. Nicholson told trooper Munch that this gun belonged to him, and the simple reason is that it did belong to him," she said.
Defense lawyer Shawn Allyn, in his closing argument, said that while Nicholson did claim the gun at the scene, he did not do so freely and voluntarily. Allyn said Munch elicited a "pressured confession," indicating that if no one claimed the gun, it would fall on the driver, who was Nicholson's then-pregnant girlfriend.
Allyn noted that the weapon was at the feet of an unindicted passenger who had been sitting behind Nicholson in the Audi.
"It [the gun] wasn't in reach, because it wasn't his gun," said Allyn, who did not call any defense witnesses.
Nicholson's fingerprints were not found on the weapon, Allyn reiterated to the jury, and state police did not perform DNA testing on the weapon. Moreover, he said there was a "serious question" as to whether Munch read Nicholson his Miranda rights before he claimed the gun.
"That's reasonable doubt," he said.
The jury agreed, and handed down not guilty verdicts after under two hours of deliberations. After the trial, Harrington thanked the jury, court and defense counsel for their work on the case.
"I think it was a very positive experience for me," she said, "and I'm happy that I got to represent the commonwealth in this case."
Allyn told The Eagle that the verdict affirmed that the gun didn't belong to Nicholson, but rather another passenger in the vehicle. Nicholson is relieved, he said, having avoided a five-year mandatory minimum sentence under a statute for repeat offenders.
"I think they just rushed to judgment in this particular case, which was evident that they focused on Jamel; they wanted Jamel," he said. "They didn't send the other passengers' fingerprints to be looked at. They didn't swab it for DNA. There's a lot of things they could have done, other than bringing him to trial like this, which has taken four years because of this pandemic."