Pittsfield man stands accused of kidnapping a woman. His lawyer says 'this case isn't all that it may appear'

PITTSFIELD — A city man facing a decade in prison for allegedly assaulting and kidnapping a woman has been denied bail.
The ruling relegating Garrett Vil, 31, to pretrial custody was made by a judge after a hearing this week in Berkshire Superior Court. A prosecutor described a September incident in which Vil allegedly dragged a woman to his car, beat her and threatened her boyfriend.
Vil’s defense lawyer disputed the DA office’s version of the incident, calling into question the victim’s credibility.
“This was a broad daylight case where he essentially dragged [the victim] out of her house barefoot,” said Assistant District Attorney Megan Rose.
According to Rose, the incident unfolded Sept. 19. She said Vil went to the home of the victim’s mother and demanded to speak with her.
The victim initially didn’t want to engage Vil, Rose said, but eventually emerged without shoes on. At that point, Rose said Vil allegedly “drags her to his car” and takes off with her.
The woman’s boyfriend called 911. Rose described the recording of the dispatch call as “chilling.” According to the prosecutor, Vil allegedly told the man he would kill him if he called police.
Police responded and met with the woman’s boyfriend, who received a call from the victim while officers were present, said Rose. The woman was with Vil and expressed disbelief that her boyfriend had called the authorities.
Police met Vil and the victim at Dairy Cone on Tyler Street, the prosecutor said. Shaking and still barefoot, the alleged victim’s eyes darted back and forth and she had bruising on her lip and thigh as she hesitated to speak with the police.
”She’s fearful to say anything to the police in front of Mr. Vil,” said Rose.
Rose said the woman eventually reported that Vil had beaten her. She was granted a restraining order against him by the court. A Berkshire County grand jury this month indicted Vil on charges of kidnapping and two counts of witness intimidation, which are felonies, as well as misdemeanor charges of assault and battery and violating an abuse prevention order.
Rose says he faces up to a decade in prison for the kidnapping charge alone.
Vil pleaded not guilty during his arrangement Tuesday in Berkshire Superior Court, when a dangerousness hearing was also held to weigh the DA office’s request that Vil continue to be held in custody at the Berkshire County Jail & House of Correction before trial.
Defense lawyer Katherine Grubbs opposed the no-bail request, arguing that Vil did not pose a danger to the victim or the community. And even if the court found that Vil was dangerous, Grubbs said there were conditions that could ensure he wouldn’t harm anyone if released from custody, such as a GPS bracelet or curfew.
As grounds for her detention request, the prosecutor had cited Vil’s criminal record, which she said included past domestic assault cases. Three different women had obtained restraining orders against him.
But Grubbs said the victim also has a criminal record, including three larceny cases. She said the victim has had five restraining orders taken out against her, including by a family member.
”Perhaps this case isn’t all that it may appear,” Grubbs told Judge John Agostini.
Agostini, however, denied Grubb’s motion for Vil’s release, according to court records. Vil will remain in custody as his case works its way through the courts.