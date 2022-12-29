<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Two months into the pandemic, he faced firearms charges. Nearly three years later, a plea deal

berkshrie superior court (copy) (copy)

Joshua Stimpson, of Pittsfield, pleaded guilty in Berkshire Superior Court to firearms charges. 

PITTSFIELD — A Pittsfield man will spend the next five months in state prison, after admitting he stashed a loaded and unlicensed handgun in a Second Street garage during an incident in 2020. 

Joshua

