Clarksburg man pleads not guilty to murder, kidnapping charges in death of Dennis Bernardi

NORTH ADAMS — Before a full courtroom, a Clarksburg man was arraigned on murder and kidnapping charges Wednesday, for allegedly killing a local contractor who had given him a job and a home.

William Gingerich, 36, is accused of killing Dennis Bernardi last month in his Clarksburg home. Bernardi, 71, had provided Gingerich a place to live on his property, and Gingerich worked for Bernardi “on and off for a couple of years," according to a fellow contractor.

Few public details have been released about the homicide, and Wednesday's hearing did little to change that. At the request of prosecutors, Judge Paul Vrabel agreed to impound the police report associated with the investigation until September.

"We're really keeping information on this as close to the vest [as possible]. So, we're not sharing the factual details at this time," District Attorney Andrea Harrington said after the hearing. "We're still going through evidence, and the issue is, if we put factual information out into the community, it can impact what witnesses report back to us, and it can undermine the credibility of our investigation."

Police found Bernardi dead at his home at 175 Middle Road on Feb. 23, while conducting a well-being check based on reports that Bernardi’s truck had been missing from his driveway for a few days.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined the cause of his death was homicide, and authorities obtained a warrant for Gingerich's arrest. Authorities arrested him in the western New York town of Lewiston, along the Canadian border.

Friends and family of both men attended the hearing. At his services last week, Bernardi was remembered as a hardworking and giving self-employed contractor and carpenter who built and flipped homes in the North Adams area. He was someone who was known to help out those who needed a hand.

Family members of Gingerich said he had been diagnosed with schizophrenia. Harrington declined to comment on whether prosecutors believe his illness contributed to Bernardi's death.

Harrington appeared in court Wednesday, but she said the case is being assigned to First Assistant District Attorney Karen Bell.

Defense lawyer William O'Neil said he just recently had been appointed to the case and didn't have much information, including the cause of Bernardi's death.

Vrabel approved O'Neil's request to preserve all evidence associated with the investigation, any including audio recordings of witness interviews, police notes and physical evidence like fingerprints and DNA. The judge also approved $5,000 for O'Neil to hire an investigator to work on behalf of Gingerich.

Gingerich pleaded not guilty in Northern Berkshire District Court to charges of murder and kidnapping. He was ordered held without the right to bail is due back in court for a pretrial conference April 6.