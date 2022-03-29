Closing arguments delivered in October Mountain shooting trial, case now with jury

PITTSFIELD — When Kevin Nieves, Daquan Douglas and a group of others surrounded Nick Carnevale’s truck during a 2018 party at the Ashley Reservoir, they began beating on the vehicle with sticks.
“Get out or we’ll start shooting,” they told him, according to Assistant District Attorney Joseph Yorlano.
“That is the group’s plan. They verbalize it, and give Mr. Carnevale a choice,” Yorlano told jurors in summing up prosecution’s case against two men accused of participating in the assault. “They did exactly what they said they were going to do.”
Attorneys for the defendants painted a different picture, however.
Dale Bass, the attorney representing Douglas, said his client had been misidentified and was not even at the party that night in October Mountain State Forest. And Joseph Harty, representing Nieves, questioned the credibility of the prosecution witnesses, and said the evidence against his client was circumstantial.
Those were the closing arguments in the Berkshire Superior Court trial of Nieves and Douglas, who are charged in connection with the near-fatal shooting of Carnevale in the early morning hours of Aug. 21, 2018. The men are facing several charges, including kidnapping and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon with intent to murder.
Two others also are facing charges in the shooting: Christopher Frazier and Luis Delvalle-Rodriguez, who is accused of pulling the trigger.
After Judge John Agostini read the jury their instructions for weighing the charges, the jury began deliberations, which ended without a verdict.
As he did in his openings, Yorlano guided the jury through the state’s case, arguing that Nieves had been jealous over his former girlfriend Kassidy Tatro, and pleaded with her not to go to the party that night.
Yorlano said Nieves told her via text it was “too soon” after their breakup. He told her he “didn’t just get over you in the snap of a second” and indicated he didn’t know how he’d react in the situation.
Though Tatro told Nieves she was going to the party with her friends, Yorlano said that was not an explanation Nieves would accept.
“He’s a man, he’ll handle his own,” Nieves texted back, Yorlano said.
Tatro rode to the party with Carnevale and Jacob Blanchard in Carnevale’s truck. And while they didn’t all show up together, the four men charged by joint venture in Carnevale’s shooting were seen by witness Kristy Keeler together at Dower Square apartments earlier in the day of the party.
“As much as it might have been brought to your attention that Mr. Delvalle-Rodriguez could have been acting separately, they were all together prior to the party,” Yorlano said.
Scene before, after incident described during second day of testimony in October Mountain shooting trial
Yorlano said Blanchard heard Frazier tell his girlfriend, Keeler, that something bad was going to happen, so he Tatro and Carnevale started walking back to Carnevale’s truck to leave.
Blanchard saw a group hop off of the reservoir retaining wall and start following them, and Keeler saw Douglas and Nieves run down a mud path after them first, Yorlano said.
Nieves’ fingerprints were found on the driver’s side door of Carnevale’s truck, the door from which Yorlano said Carnevale had been “forcibly removed” before the alleged attack.
Yorlano said Blanchard testified that the fight ended after someone called out, “F- — it, stab him.” Blanchard didn’t know who said that, but Yorlano said he did know it wasn’t Carnevale, whose “butterfly” knife was found nearby him after the incident.
The knife, Harty noted in his closing arguments on behalf of Nieves, had DNA from an unidentified man on the handle and blood on the blade. Yorlano said witnesses saw both Nieves and Delvalle-Rodriguez with firearms before the shooting.
After hearing the stabbing comment, Blanchard got back into the truck, the door closed behind him, then he heard gunshots, Yorlano said.
Almost all of the attendees fled, but Yorlano said Karizme Fitzpatrick did not. She testified that after the shooting she saw Nieves, who had a cut injury to his face, put an object into the front of his pants.
For his part, Douglas showed up later at Berkshire Medical Center for treatment of a slice to his rib area.
“He was an active participant and being an active participant he suffered these injuries, so much so that he decided to go to Berkshire Medical Center to seek help,” Yorlano said.
There, police confiscated Douglas’ sweatshirt, which later tested positive for the presence of Nieves’ blood, which Yorlano argued is evidence that Douglas’ was involved in the attack.
”You can make a reasonable inference that Nieves’ blood got on the back of the sweatshirt at the truck when the two of them were engaged in an attack with Carnevale,” Yorlano told the jury.
Bass told jurors that Douglas was misidentified by a witness who incorrectly placed him at the scene, and that Douglas never joined in the fight.
“Daquan Douglas has absolutely no motive to get involved in the romantic shenanigans of Kevin Nieves,” Bass said.
Nieves’ blood being on Douglas’ sweatshirt doesn’t prove that Douglas was involved, he added, because experts don’t know when the blood transfer occurred.
”They went looking for Nick Carnevale’s blood or DNA on my client’s T-shirt. That’s what they went looking for,” he said. “And the best they could come up with is Kevin Nieves’ DNA on his sweatshirt. And what does it prove? Absolutely nothing.”
In his closing, Harty drew attention to the grant of immunity Tatro received in exchange for her testimony, and her recent conviction for assaulting Amy Gates, who prosecutors say dated Nieves after Tatro did.
Harty also sought to call into question the credibility of Blanchard, another key prosecution witness. He claimed the police let Blanchard go uncharged in an unrelated home invasion months after Carnevale’s shooting.
Additionally, Harty raised questions about the quality of the state’s evidence, pointing out a paperwork error a scientist for the state made in her documentation of evidence testing.
Harty concluded that there was a fight at October Mountain State Forest that night, and during that fight a knife was introduced. And it was Delvalle-Rodriguez, also known by his peers as “Bon Bon,” who “ended the fight,” not Nieves.
“The question ultimately becomes, what happened at the truck? There was no kidnapping,” he said. “There was no armed assault with intent to murder. Bon Bon acted on his own.”
Deliberations are expected to continue Wednesday.