A prosecutor says Luis Delvalle-Rodriguez 'followed' Nick Carnevale and shot him. The defense says it was a 'justified shooting'

PITTSFIELD — “I followed him. I was running behind. And he still survived."

Those words were spoken by the Luis Delvalle-Rodriguez, a prosecutor said, when Kevin Nieves was arrested at Dower Square housing complex in Pittsfield several hours after the August 2018 assault and shooting of Nick Carnevale in October Mountain State Forest.

Delvalle-Rodriguez had been spared from arrest for the time being. But he apparently activated the record function of the cellphone in his pocket and captured himself making a series of incriminating remarks, which investigators later discovered.

Assistant District Attorney Joseph Yorlano played clips of the recording for the jury during closing statements Wednesday in Berkshire Superior Court in the trial of Delvalle-Rodriguez and co-defendant Christopher Frazier.

Yorlano repeated the words he heard Delvalle-Rodriguez speak on the recording. The prosecutor said they were the words of someone who had carried out a coordinated attack with three others, not, as the defense argued, a person who was coming to the rescue of another. The defense says Delvalle-Rodriguez fired only after Carnevale slashed Daquan Douglas during the melee.

“Nobody knows it was me — they blamed 'KD'," Delvalle-Rodriguez said on the recording, using the nickname of Nieves, according to Yorlano and defense attorney Alfred Chamberland.

"Quan got stabbed," Delvalle-Rodriguez continues on the recording, Chamberland noted earlier. "They sliced him."

Asked about potential charges against him, Delvalle-Rodriguez says: "Me? They don’t got proof for me. They only got proof for 'KD'."

Yorlano argued that Delvalle-Rodriguez's statements provide a window into his mindset just as his friend was being blamed for the near-fatal shooting of Carnevale at a party at the Ashley Reservoir in August 2018. After the fact, Yorlano indicated Delvalle-Rodriguez wasn't concerned with his friend's medical condition, but rather, with whatever evidence may exist of his own culpability.

The evidence, apparently including Delvalle-Rodriguez's own words, Yorlano said, shows that he shot Carnevale from behind as he was trying to get away. Carnevale was pulled from his truck and assaulted while he was trying to drive away from the party.

Chamberland has not denied that his client was the gunman. Instead, he argued that Delvalle-Rodriguez had good reason to pull the trigger.

The melee was sparked by Nieves, who had recently split up from Kassidy Tatro but still had feelings for her. Tatro went to the party with Carnevale and Jacob Blanchard.

The brawl was already underway in front of Carnevale's red pickup truck when Delvalle-Rodriguez "came to the fight late," Chamberland argued.

By that point, Carnevale had been pulled from the driver seat and was engaged in a fight with Douglas and Nieves, he said.

At some point, Chamberland argued, Carnevale took his knife out of his pocket and began slashing at Douglas and Nieves, making contact. Delvalle-Rodriguez saw that happen, retrieved his firearm, and shot Carnevale.

"It's our position this was a justified shooting, considering that Mr. Nieves and Mr. Douglas were under risk of serious bodily injury or death," Chamberland told jurors.

Yorlano pointed to testimony from state police officials, including now-retired Detective Lt. Edward Culver, who said that Carnevale's knife, which authorities found within arm's length of where he fell after being shot, was tested for genetic material.

Testing showed that the DNA found on the blade of the knife belonged to Carnevale himself, not Douglas, Nieves or Delvalle-Rodriguez's, Yorlano said.

"The blood on that [knife] was Nicholas Carnevale's," Yorlano said.

Delvalle-Rodriguez made another admission on the cellphone recording, Yorlano told jurors.

He said: "I just shot these two kids last night,” according to the audio. One of them, Delvalle-Rodriguez continued, got hit by a bullet "twice in the head."

The other "kid," Yorlano said, was Blanchard, who testified that he jumped back into the truck during the melee. He was not, in fact, struck by any bullets.

Yorlano showed the jury photographs of a bullet hole in the driver's side door of Carnevale's truck, and another of a bullet embedded in the vehicle's steering column.

"The evidence is clear: This group that included Kevin Nieves, Daquan Douglas, Luis Delvalle-Rodriguez and Christopher Frazier had a plan that evening. The plan was to hunt, to attack Nicholas Carnevale," Yorlano said. "Nicholas Carnevale tried to leave on his own; they wouldn't let it happen. They surrounded him, they announced their intention: 'Get out, or we'll start shooting,' ” Yorlano said.

When Carnevale didn't get out, they yanked him from the truck, kidnapping him, then "followed through on their promise," by shooting him, the prosecutor said, arguing that the assault was a joint venture by the four defendants.

No one denies that Delvalle-Rodriguez had a gun that evening, Chamberland said.

Yorlano, however, cited testimony from Janee Walker, Delvalle-Rodriguez's girlfriend, who said she brought Delvalle-Rodriguez his gun from her grandmother’s house, at his request, before they went to the party together.

"If Mr. Delvalle-Rodriguez was not planning on using the gun," Yorlano said, "why was he bringing that gun to the party?”

Nieves was convicted of multiple charges in connection with the shooting after his trial in March. Douglas was tried alongside Nieves and convicted of a single count of misleading the police.

In his closing statement, Patrick Goodreau, Frazier's defense lawyer, reiterated that his client was mistakenly identified by Blanchard as being involved in the incident.

He raised questions about Blanchard's ability to see given how he said he has a medical condition that can make objects appear blurry. Goodreau also noted how issues can arise in the realm of cross-racial witness identification.

Blanchard is a white male and Frazier is a Black male, Goodreau said, adding that "it's much more likely that someone is going to make a mistaken identification if they're looking at someone of a different race."

The jury will receive instructions Thursday by Judge Maureen Hogan on the law relevant to the case, and then begin deliberations.