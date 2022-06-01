Murder complaint filed for man, Luis Rosado, linked to physical abuse of North Adams homicide victim

NORTH ADAMS — "I am petrified,” Jillian Rosado told a court in March. “This marriage has been very dangerous for me."

The man she feared now faces arrest for her homicide.

A complaint for murder was filed Tuesday in Northern Berkshire District Court against her husband, Luis Rosado, the subject of the abuse prevention order she sought in March.

Quote "This man is very unstable and unpredictable. I am in fear for my life at this point, I don't know who to turn to anymore." Jillian Rosado, writing in a March affidavit about her husband, Luis Rosado

Jillian Rosado, 38, was found dead Sunday inside a home at 46 Charles St. in North Adams, according to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office.

The murder complaint is impounded and not public, but Andrew McKeever, spokesman for the DA’s office, confirmed that the DA's office obtained a warrant for the arrest of Luis Rosado in Jillian Rosado's killing.

As of late Wednesday morning, no arrests had been made in Rosado's homicide, according to McKeever.

Police are looking for Luis Rosado and anyone with information about his whereabouts can contact the State Police Detective Unit at 413-499-1112 or local police, McKeever said on Wednesday.

"I currently live with a fear I've never had in my life,” Jillian Rosado said in a hand-written affidavit filed almost three months ago with the court.

A judge issued the abuse prevention order to Rosado, but it expired a few weeks later when neither she nor Luis Rosado attended a court hearing.

On Sunday evening, North Adams police responded to a 911 call from a Charles Street address for an unattended death.

State police assigned to the DA’s office are handling the case.

An autopsy had been scheduled for Tuesday, according to McKeever.

A statement from the DA's office Monday said that the office did not believe that whoever killed Rosado “poses an immediate danger to the general public."

McKeever added Tuesday that “there’s no evidence to suggest this was random.”

In the March affidavit, Rosado wrote that she and Luis Rosado got married earlier this year. He started using drugs soon after and had physically hurt her, she wrote. "This man is very unstable and unpredictable," she wrote. "I am in fear for my life at this point, I don't know who to turn to anymore."