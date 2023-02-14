Connecticut man arrested for drug, weapons charges after New Marlborough traffic stop

NEW MARLBOROUGH — A traffic stop Sunday led to the discovery of three illegal guns, ammunition, heroin and fentanyl.
Officer John Mullen of the New Marlborough Police Department made the stop at about 4 p.m. near the 900 block of Route 57, Hartsville New Marlborough Road. Found in the car were the three handguns, 80 grams of heroin/fentanyl, and 225 OxyContin/Oxycodone pills.
The driver, Jake Pelloth of Naugatuck, Conn., was arrested and faces charges including trafficking heroin, possession with intent to distribute Class B prescription pills, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and unlicensed possession of firearms and ammunition.
Pelloth was released on $2,000 cash bail awaiting his arraignment at Southern Berkshire District Court on Feb. 16.