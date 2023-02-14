<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Connecticut man arrested for drug, weapons charges after New Marlborough traffic stop

New Marlborough police car

New Marlborough police netted guns, ammunition and drugs in a motor vehicle stop Sunday.

 JANE KAUFMAN — THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE

NEW MARLBOROUGH — A traffic stop Sunday led to the discovery of three illegal guns, ammunition, heroin and fentanyl.

Officer John Mullen of the New Marlborough Police Department made the stop at about 4 p.m. near the 900 block of Route 57, Hartsville New Marlborough Road. Found in the car were the three handguns, 80 grams of heroin/fentanyl, and 225 OxyContin/Oxycodone pills.

The driver, Jake Pelloth of Naugatuck, Conn., was arrested and faces charges including trafficking heroin, possession with intent to distribute Class B prescription pills, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and unlicensed possession of firearms and ammunition. 

Pelloth was released on $2,000 cash bail awaiting his arraignment at Southern Berkshire District Court on Feb. 16.

