The conviction of a man accused of killing three North Adams residents has been overturned. The DA says he won't retry the case

PITTSFIELD — William "Bill" P. Cascone is officially a free man after a judge vacated his 1987 conviction in a fatal North Adams fire that left three people dead, and the county's top law enforcement official said Tuesday he won't retry the case.

Cascone was imprisoned for 35 years for a crime he didn't commit, said attorneys with the Boston College Innocence Program, which represented Cascone in his "quest for justice."

Cascone's attorneys filed a petition seeking a new trial in 2021, arguing that his conviction was based in part on fire science practices that have since been discredited. They challenged his 1987 second-degree murder and arson convictions that stemmed from a fire at an apartment building on State Street in North Adams that killed two children and a teenager.

Cascone, who was 17 when the fatal fire occurred, was released from the medium-security facility, MCI-Norfolk, last August while his petition for a new trial was weighed by Superior Court Judge Michael K. Callan.

A hearing on the request for a new trial was held on April 11. Craig Beyler, an expert in fire science for Cascone, as well as a witness for the Berkshire District Attorney's office, Trooper Michael Mazza, a retired state police fire and explosive investigator, both testified. They agreed investigators came to the wrong conclusions based on current science.

Callan issued a ruling on June 14 vacating Cascone's second-degree murder and arson convictions, and granted Cascone, now 56, a new trial.

In his ruling, Callan said "substantial advancements" in fire science “undermines the Commonwealth’s entire theory of the case" and cast serious doubt on the cause and origin conclusions that investigators on the case made well over three decades ago.

The judge said modern fire science calls into question whether the fire was intentionally set at all, rather than the result of an accident, such as improperly disposed cigarettes or an electrical malfunction.

Had the investigation been conducted using current standards, officials would not have been able to determine either the fire's cause or origin.

That amounts to new information that would have impacted the jury's deliberations, Callan wrote, meaning a new trial is warranted.

“I am overjoyed with the news of the Judge’s decision," said Cascone in a statement through his attorneys.

"It was a long time coming and a cause for celebration. I am getting used to the free world again and enjoying spending time with my family and being outside in nature.”

But a new trial won't happen, because on Tuesday Berkshire District Attorney Timothy Shugrue dismissed the case against Cascone. His predecessor, Andrea Harrington, had previously put forth evidence that fire may have been accidentally set.

The office said it can't reinvestigate because the four-story apartment building at 279 State St. is no longer standing.

"To determine the origin and cause of the fire, the Commonwealth would need to access the building the as it existed immediately after the fire in 1984 — a physical impossibly in 2023," wrote First Assistant DA Marianne Shelvey in an order dismissing the case.

A fire broke out in the building on June 15, 1984, about 5 a.m. following a party among some tenants at the run-down apartment. Sandra, 4, and Charlene, 3, who were asleep in their mother, Jeanette Scott's apartment, died in the fire. Cascone's friend, 16-year-old Brent “Buddy” Tatro, was also asleep in the building and passed away.

Boston College professor Charlotte Whitmore, one of Cascone's attorneys, said she was thrilled the court and local prosecutors "recognized injustice of Bill’s convictions." She commended students at the college's innocence program for working "to achieve justice for Bill after so many years of wrongful conviction.”

Cascone lives with his family, having been released from custody to live with his mother in Rowe, in Franklin County. His lawyers said he is working to rebuild his life.

No one can give his client back the time he spent behind bars, said David Grimaldi, another of Cascone's attorneys. But he said the court's order vacating the charges against him "is a major step forward in the cause of justice.”