Crash between state police cruiser and pickup truck results in minor injuries, lane closure near Brayton Hill Terrace

North Adams police and firefighters responded to an accident involving a state police cruiser and a pickup truck Sunday morning near Brayton Hill Terrace in North Adams.
First responders from the North Adams Fire and Police Departments and Northern Berkshire Emergency Medical Services arrived at the scene shortly before 8:30 a.m. to assist with emergency medical services and removing the vehicles from the road. State police units also responded to the call subsequently.
Both drivers were transported from the scene with minor injuries. Lieutenant Fred Lancto with the North Adams Fire Department said both drivers were able to leave their vehicles on their own by the time first responders arrived at the scene. Both cars had only one occupant.
Lancto said the departments reduced traffic on the road to one lane for about three hours as a result of the crash.
The accident is still under investigation by the North Adams Police Department and Massachusetts State Police.