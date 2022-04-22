Crews battle structure fire on Lincoln Street in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD — Firefighters were on the scene of a house fire on Lincoln Street on Friday afternoon, and the blaze quickly drew in first responders from the Pittsfield Police Department and other local agencies.
The three-alarm fire is at a multifamily home at the corner of Lincoln and Cherry streets. Smoke was seen billowing out of the second floor and roof of the structure.
Police said all residents had safely evacuated the building. An ambulance was on standby, but police were not immediately aware of any injuries.
Police crime tape has been placed around the area as a large crowd gathered to watch the scene unfold about 5:30 p.m. Two people were seen hugging and crying near the area.
Firefighters from at least Dalton and Lenox were called in for mutual aid to assist in battling the fire.
