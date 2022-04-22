<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Crews battle structure fire on Lincoln Street in Pittsfield

Firefighters pour water on burning home

Firefighters pour water on a fire at a Lincoln Street home in Pittsfield on Friday afternoon.

PITTSFIELD — Firefighters were on the scene of a house fire on Lincoln Street on Friday afternoon, and the blaze quickly drew in first responders from the Pittsfield Police Department and other local agencies.

The three-alarm fire is at a multifamily home at the corner of Lincoln and Cherry streets. Smoke was seen billowing out of the second floor and roof of the structure.

Police said all residents had safely evacuated the building. An ambulance was on standby, but police were not immediately aware of any injuries.

Flames engulf city home

Flames engulf the roof of a multifamily home Friday on Lincoln and Cherry streets in Pittsfield.

Police crime tape has been placed around the area as a large crowd gathered to watch the scene unfold about 5:30 p.m. Two people were seen hugging and crying near the area.

Firefighters from at least Dalton and Lenox were called in for mutual aid to assist in battling the fire.

This story will be updated.

