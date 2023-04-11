A criminal charge is possible for one of the drivers in the two-car crash in Lenox, police say

LENOX — A police investigation into Monday’s two-car accident on Route 7 at Old Stockbridge Road may result in a criminal charge.
A report issued Tuesday morning by Sergeant Michael Smith stated that a northbound 2011 Toyota Prius driven by Nicholas Warren, 31, crossed the double yellow line into the southbound lane, colliding with a 2020 Chevrolet Traverse SUV operated by Jordan Lane, 33, of Lenox.
The blue sedan rolled over onto its roof after striking the driver’s side of the white SUV, according to the police report.