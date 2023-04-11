<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
A criminal charge is possible for one of the drivers in the two-car crash in Lenox, police say

Lenox wreck

A blue Toyota involved in a Monday afternoon crash on Route 7 is rolled off of its roof as tow crews clear the scene of the crash. The driver of the Toyota and four occupants of a white SUV were transported by ambulance to local hospitals.

 BEN GARVER — THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE

LENOX — A police investigation into Monday’s two-car accident on Route 7 at Old Stockbridge Road may result in a criminal charge.

A report issued Tuesday morning by Sergeant Michael Smith stated that a northbound 2011 Toyota Prius driven by Nicholas Warren, 31, crossed the double yellow line into the southbound lane, colliding with a 2020 Chevrolet Traverse SUV operated by Jordan Lane, 33, of Lenox.

The blue sedan rolled over onto its roof after striking the driver’s side of the white SUV, according to the police report.

Lenox wreck

Clarence Fanto can be reached at cfanto@yahoo.com.

