Cyclist struck by car near Onota Lake boat ramp in Pittsfield

A cyclist was struck by a car while trying to navigate the area near the Onota Lake boat ramp in Pittsfield at approximately 4:16 p.m. on Sunday, according to a news release from the Pittsfield Police Department.
Pittsfield police, the Pittsfield Fire Department and County Ambulance responded to the incident. According to the release, the cyclist was traveling in a westbound direction towards the boat ramp and was negotiating the curves in the roadway when the bike collided with an eastbound 2021 Subaru Impreza.
As a result of this incident, the operator of the bicycle was transported to Berkshire Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. Traffic was reduced to one lane for approximately 75 minutes as the result of the incident and subsequent investigation.
This incident remains under investigation by Officer David Hallas of the Pittsfield Police Department Traffic Unit. Any witnesses are asked to contact Officer Hallas at 413-448-9700 ext. 560.
The name of the operator is being withheld until all family members are able to be notified.