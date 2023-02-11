Berkshire District Attorney Timothy Shugrue meets with Lenox chief, businesses on theft concerns, reasserting vow to prosecute lower-level offenses

LENOX — The district attorney said he met with merchants and the town's police chief to talk about how the office is handling shoplifting offenses.
The meetings came shortly after Timothy Shugrue was sworn into office as Berkshire County's district attorney. He ran on a platform that included a return to prosecuting some lower-level offenses such as shoplifting and drug possession, arguing that bringing defendants into the court system for those crimes was the best way to connect them with services when appropriate and deter defendants from possibly committing another crime.
He