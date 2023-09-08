A Dalton man pleaded not guilty to assaulting 2 men at a local campground. The victims, and his fiancee, may also face charges

PITTSFIELD — Brian Brennan started his Labor Day afternoon with guests for steak and lobster at his camper at Summit Hill Campground in Washington.
By the end of the day he was engaged in a fight that landed two men in the hospital with head injuries and him in handcuffs in the back of a cruiser.
Brennan, 35, of Dalton, was arraigned in Friday on four charges in connection with the incident.
The two other men, Michael Laurin, 53, of Lanesborough, and Timothy Dayton, 57, and Brennan's fiancée, Shauna Perras, 41, both of Dalton, also could face charges.
Brennan’s