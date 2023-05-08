A Dalton man was charged with second-offense drunken driving in a crash that seriously injured another motorist

PITTSFIELD — A Dalton man has been charged with second-offense drunken driving after he crashed head on into another car early Sunday morning, seriously injuring another motorist.

Cameron Taylor-Boland, 28, was ordered to be held without bail pending a pretrial hearing scheduled next month.

He is accused of being drunk about 5 a.m. Sunday when, while driving eastbound his Chevrolet Silverado near 1050 Dalton Ave., he entered the westbound lane and struck a Toyota Camry, said Assistant District Attorney Aleah Fisher.

Both Taylor-Boland and the driver of the Camry, 85-year-old John Cicchetti, were taken to Berkshire Medical Center.

At the hospital, doctors found that the Cicchetti, also of Dalton, had suffered serious internal injuries, Fisher said. He has since stabilized, but remained in critical condition on Monday.

Fisher said Taylor-Boland has cooperated with police investigating the crash.

From his hospital bed about 6:45 a.m., Taylor-Boland told Sgt. Marc Maddalena that he had left work at a local restaurant about 9:45 p.m. Saturday, according to a police report.

He said he went to a friend's house in Dalton, then to another friend's house in Hinsdale, where he stayed for the rest of the night and drank.

Taylor-Boland said he drank too much and blacked out, and doesn't remember what happened after he left his friend's house or have a recollection of the crash, according to the report. He expressed concern for Cicchetti and asked police to update him on his medical condition.

Taylor-Boland was arrested on charges of second-offense OUI causing serious bodily injury and a marked lanes violation. After posting bail, he appeared in Central Berkshire District Court on Monday, where he pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The probation department said by allegedly driving drunk again, Taylor-Boland violated conditions imposed in connection with his first drunken driving case, which was continued without a finding earlier this year.

That case also involved a car crash, Fisher said.

"This is now two OUIs in a very short period of time," she said.

The probation department asked Judge Janine Simonian to order Taylor-Boland held in jail until a hearing can be held about the alleged probation violation.

That hearing was scheduled for June 2. Simonian agreed to that request, noting the similarities between the two cases.

"Now we have a before us another ... motor vehicle crash where the victim is clinging to life at the hospital right now," Simonian said.

The judge also agreed to the prosecutor's request to set bail for charges connected to Sunday morning's crash at $1,000 cash.

Taylor-Boland, through defense lawyer William Barry, had asked for change to post bail and check into an addiction treatment facility. Barry said the previous OUI was Taylor-Boland's first criminal case.