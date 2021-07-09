SPRINGFIELD — A Dalton man pleaded guilty Friday to several counts of child sexual exploitation.
James LaFrance, 65, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Springfield to four separate counts of sexual exploitation of children after he admitted to encouraging, on two separate occasions, a 16-year-old Massachusetts girl to take part in "sexually explicit conduct" during video chat sessions, according to a statement released by federal prosecutors. LaFrance befriended the girl online, provided "specific directions about what she was to do on camera," and recorded her actions using his own computer.
LaFrance twice took part in "virtually identical behavior" toward a 16-year-old girl from Pennsylvania, prosecutors said. He committed the offenses between December 2018 and July 2019, according to court documents.
He is due to be sentenced on Nov. 19. Prosecutors said that each count of child sexual exploitation carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years up to 30 years in prison, as well as five years to a lifetime of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.
In August 2019, LaFrance was caught in a sting operation in which police said he attempted to lure a police detective posing as a 14-year-old girl into having sex.
According to court files, when authorities involved in the investigation into LaFrance's exploitation of the Pennsylvania girl searched LaFrance's computer, they recovered child pornography and videos of what was believed to be girls younger than 18 engaged in sex acts at LaFrance's direction.
The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Alex J. Grant as part of the Department of Justice's Project Safe Childhood, a national initiative against child sexual exploitation and abuse. Dalton Police Chief Deanna Strout, whose department also investigated LaFrance, was acknowledged in the announcement of the guilty pleas.