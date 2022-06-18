<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dalton police ask for public's help identifying man and woman allegedly linked to car break-in

break-in

On Saturday, Dalton police asked for the public's health identifying this man and woman allegedly connected to a car break-in.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY DALTON POLICE

On Saturday via Facebook, Dalton police asked for the public's help identifying a man and a woman seen leaving Target at the Berkshire Mall in Lanesborough allegedly connected to a car break-in.  

break-in

On Saturday, Dalton police asked for the public's health identifying this man and woman allegedly connected to a car break-in.

According to Sgt. James Duryea, the two allegedly used a stolen credit card at Target taken from an unidentified vehicle. Dalton police shared an image of a vehicle driving away from Target believed to be the suspects' car.  

No other information is available and the incident remains under investigation. 

BREAK-IN

On Saturday, Dalton police asked for the public's health identifying a man and woman allegedly connected to a car break-in. Police believe this is their vehicle leaving the Target parking lot in Lanesborough. 

Those with information related to this incident are urged to contact Officer Bradley at 684-0300 or jbradley@dalton-ma.gov. Callers may remain anonymous, according to Dalton police. 

In response to this incident, Dalton police urged "people to keep their car doors locked, and to keep their wallets and other valuables on their person and out of plain sight."

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all