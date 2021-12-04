The Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit is investigating the discovery of a dead body in Pittsfield State Forest, according to a release from the Berkshire District Attorney's Office.
Hunters reported to Pittsfield Police that they discovered the body just after 5 a.m. Pittsfield Police, Pittsfield Fire and Action Ambulance responded to the scene and paramedics pronounced the individual deceased shortly after arrival.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner took custody of the body and will perform an autopsy Sunday to determine the cause of death.
The detective unit assigned to the Berkshire District Attorney's Office and the Pittsfield Police Department are investigating, and no further details were given about the individual or a suspected cause of death.