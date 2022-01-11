Defendant appeals to judge for his release

PITTSFIELD — A man accused of domestic violence offenses pleaded his case to a judge Tuesday, then was ordered to remain in custody before trial.

During an in-person appearance in Central Berkshire District Court, Miguel Valentine, 39, told Judge Mark Pasquariello that he understood that his "criminal history has caused grief," but said he has turned over a new leaf.

"I see how harmful it all was. The difference today is that I'm highly motivated to do whatever it takes to grow beyond my past mistakes," he said.

Valentine pleaded not guilty last week to assault and battery on a family or household member, resisting arrest and threatening to commit a crime. The charges stem from a Jan. 3 incident during which, police said, he grabbed his girlfriend by the hair and pulled her backward. Law enforcement in Pittsfield said that, while in custody, he made threats against the woman.

The Berkshire District Attorney's Office had requested that the court order Valentine be held without bail before trial, arguing that the facts of the case and Valentine's criminal history demonstrate that he poses a danger to the alleged victim.

On Tuesday, Valentine asked Pasquariello to instead order him released from custody with a GPS tracker. He said he was "financially inclined" to provide for his children, and "inclined to be a better father."

"All I ask is the court to give me just one chance on the GPS monitoring, and I promise you, you will not regret it," he said.

Pasquariello responded that when weighing prosecutors' request to deny him the right to bail, he must take into account Valentine's criminal history and past restraining orders against him. He determined that prosecutors had met their burden of evidence, and ordered Valentine held in pretrial custody for 120 days.

"Unfortunately, you're correct — your criminal history is, I have to consider that making this decision. I don't take it lightly," Pasquariello said. "I don't take it lightly, believe me."

The judge noted that not among the evidence presented was the 911 call from Valentine's Jan. 3 arrest. He told Valentine and defense lawyer Ryan Cummins that if the tape, once received, bodes well for his case, the court can take it into account when reconsidering the no-bail decision.