In a cannabis plea, defendant would forfeit Savoy house and $101,000 seized after a 2020 state police raid

SAVOY — The owner of a home in Savoy where state police broke up a large-scale illicit marijuana grow in 2020 appears ready to do more than throw in the towel.
The house would go too.
In recent status reports to a Berkshire Superior Court judge, both prosecution and defense said that Bin Huang and his attorney are going over terms of an offer from the Berkshire District Attorney’s office in which Huang would forfeit the house, at 72 Jackson Road, as well as $101,000 seized from a bank account.
State police said in 2020 that they seized 3,598 cannabis plants at the house worth more than $3 million on the street.
Huang’s lawyer told Judge John A. Agostini at a December hearing that his client agreed, in principle, to those terms, as well as receiving two years of probation, but asked for more time before entering a plea.
A final pretrial conference is scheduled for 2 p.m. Feb. 24.
A second original defendant in the case, Yebin Mai, as well as another defendant added after the arrests, Deming Wu, both appear poised to go to trial.
Neither Mai nor Wu have an ownership interest in the Savoy house, according to a joint status report filed with the court last month.
In that report, both Wu and Mai were said to have rejected the state’s proposal to resolve the charges against them, in an agreement that includes an unspecified forfeiture. The two men are represented by attorney Russell L. Chin.
Huang is represented by Neil Faigel of Andover. Amy Winston, an assistant district attorney, is prosecuting the case.
The defendants face charges of marijuana trafficking and were released, after initially being held on $100,000 bail pending their arraignment in 2020 in Northern Berkshire District Court.
In earlier proceedings, defendants had moved to suppress evidence gathered in the state police raid on July 31, 2020. In October, Chin moved to convert their motion into one seeking a plea discussion, while reserving the right to again argue that evidence against them was gathered improperly.
In previous court proceedings, the defendants, who live out of state, have appeared by videoconference and been provided with a Cantonese interpreter.
The felony charge is based on the assertion by state police at the Cheshire barracks that the crop produced inside the Savoy house would have amounted to more than 100 pounds of cannabis but less than 2,000 pounds. The plants seized weighed 560 pounds, according to state police.
To obtain a search warrant, state police say they found evidence of cannabis cultivation, observed that windows were boarded up with plywood, detected the odor of freshly grown marijuana and heard the sound of whirring fans inside.
The full search was executed July 31. For several days after that, troopers staked out the property. On Aug. 5, they saw the same white Ford pickup truck that Mai had been driving a few days before and made the arrests. Huang was a passenger in the truck and was arrested at the same time.
Police were initially tipped off by an Eversource crew that had gone to investigate an electrical problem at the address and found that an electric meter showed signs of charring. The house was using $10,000 worth of electricity per month, police said, as part of the indoor cannabis growing operation.