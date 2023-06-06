Defense in murder trial of Lance Burke rests without calling any witnesses

PITTSFIELD — Lance Burke’s position is simple — he says he didn't fatally shoot David Green Jr.
Attorneys for Burke, a Bronx resident who has pleaded not guilty to charges including first-degree murder, rested their case in Berkshire Superior Court on Tuesday without calling any witnesses.
They opted not to call either of the digital forensic experts on their witness list, betting that prosecutors in Berkshire District Attorney Timothy Shugrue's office failed to convince jurors beyond a reasonable doubt that Burke, 44, was the gunman who fatally shot 30-year-old Green as he sat in a truck near the corner of Spring and...