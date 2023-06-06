<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
KILLING OF DAVID GREEN JR.

Defense in murder trial of Lance Burke rests without calling any witnesses

Lance Burke appears in Berkshire Superior Court (copy)

Lance Burke is led into Berkshire Superior Court last week for the start of his murder trial in the fatal shooting of David Green Jr. in 2018.

 BEN GARVER — THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE

PITTSFIELD — Lance Burke’s position is simple — he says he didn't fatally shoot David Green Jr. 

Attorneys for Burke, a Bronx resident who has pleaded not guilty to charges including first-degree murder, rested their case in Berkshire Superior Court on Tuesday without calling any witnesses.

They opted not to call either of the digital forensic experts on their witness list, betting that prosecutors in Berkshire District Attorney Timothy Shugrue's office failed to convince jurors beyond a reasonable doubt that Burke, 44, was the gunman who fatally shot 30-year-old Green as he sat in a truck near the corner of Spring and...

Amanda Burke can be reached at aburke@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6296.

Cops and Courts Reporter

Amanda Burke is Cops and Courts Reporter for The Berkshire Eagle. An Ithaca, New York native, she previously worked at The Herald News of Fall River and the Fitchburg Sentinel & Enterprise.

