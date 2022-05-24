Witness describes ugly mood minutes before shooting of Nick Carnevale; closing arguments expected Wednesday

PITTSFIELD — A witness Tuesday described up to 10 people descending on Nick Carnevale's truck, instigating an attack a prosecutor said left the Cheshire native fighting for his life.

The testimony from Jacob Blanchard, 24, capped the prosecution's case against Luis Delvalle-Rodriguez and Christopher Frazier, two of four men accused of coordinating a near-fatal attack on Carnevale in August 2018. Their defense attorneys also rested, setting the stage for closing arguments Wednesday morning in Berkshire Superior Court.

Blanchard testified he was a close friend of Carnevale's and went to the August 2018 party where the shooting occurred with him and Kassidy Tatro.

Blanchard testified that between 40 and 60 people were at the party, near the retaining wall at Ashley Lake, when they arrived. He and Carnevale hung out near the fire for about a half hour, when the mood became "uneasy."

Blanchard noticed that Carnevale was being watched. He said Delvalle-Rodriguez and Frazier followed them as they moved around the fire.

Carnevale and Blanchard agreed it was time to leave, so they rejoined with Tatro and the three walked at a "fast pace" down a mud path toward Carnevale's red truck.

"Why are they following us?" Carnevale asked, according to Blanchard's testimony.

A "large group" had come after them, Blanchard testified. The three of them got into the truck, with Carnevale in the driver's seat. Carnevale hit the gas, but his tires spun in the mud, Blanchard said. The truck became stuck against a tree, blocking the passenger-side door, where Blanchard was sitting.

Blanchard testified that six to 10 people approached holding “pieces of branch” and debris from wooden pallets.

He said he could see Kevin Nieves, previously convicted in the assault, and Delvalle-Rodriguez among the group.

The group was trying to get Carnevale out of the vehicle, and threatened to shoot if he didn't, Blanchard testified. They banged on Carnevale's window with the wood sticks and pallet debris, causing the glass to crack.

Tatro was in the back seat and opened Carnevale's door, saying she wanted to speak with Nieves.

Carnevale held on to the handle. But the group wrested the door open. Blanchard testified that Nieves and a second man yanked Carnevale out of the truck.

Carnevale didn't have anything in his hands when he was pulled from the car, said Blanchard. “Just closed fists,” he said.

Defense view

Delvalle-Rodriguez's defense lawyer, Alfred Chamberland, is not contesting that his client was the gunman, but advanced a theory that Delvalle-Rodriguez pulled the trigger in order to defend Daquan Douglas and others from Carnevale, who Chamberland claims was swinging a knife and slashed Douglas in the torso.

Blanchard said he hopped over the center console and out of the truck to join his friend in the fight. He and Carnevale were being hit by pieces of wood, and Nieves was actively fighting with Carnevale.

Blanchard described a melee in which he and Carnevale each tried to fend off three or four other people armed with sticks. Among their attackers were Delvalle-Rodriguez and Frazier, according to Blanchard's testimony.

During the fight, he heard someone call out either "f--- it stab him” or “f---ing stab him.” Blanchard testified the voice was not Carnevale's.

Blanchard said he saw Carnevale "break free" of his attackers and run toward the rear of his truck. Blanchard jumped back inside the truck.

Then, Blanchard said he heard five to eight gunshots. He said he rolled down the passenger-side window and crawled out into the marsh. He stayed down until the shooting stopped. After he emerged, found Carnevale lying face down and unresponsive.

"I moved him and I saw his face was bleeding substantially," Blanchard said. "I panicked and told someone to call the police."

Under cross examination by Patrick Goodreau, Frazier's defense lawyer, Blanchard said Carnevale had a "butterfly" style knife and was doing hand “tricks” with it at Allendale Shopping Center earlier the day of the party. He said he didn't see knife again after arriving at the party. The knife was located in the area where Carnevale was found gravely injured.

Defense witness

Goodreau called a single witness in his defense of Frazier. Under questioning by Goodreau, partygoer Jakleen Squires testified that she saw Frazier near the fire when the gunshots rang out.

Under cross-examination by Assistant District Attorney Joseph Yorlano, Squires appeared to clarify that she had seen Frazier with his then-girlfriend, Kristy Keeler, before she heard the gunshots.

Also on Tuesday, partygoer Isaiah Lazurus Reed said Delvalle-Rodriguez had previously showed him his Ruger firearm. He also testified that he saw Delvalle-Rodriguez with a gun after the shooting on Aug. 21, 2018.

"I did see that he was holding a pistol while he was walking back up to the car," Reed said.

Chamberland did not call any witnesses. Closing statements are expected Wednesday morning, then Judge Maureen Hogan will instruct the jury on the law before jurors break for deliberations.

Over the objection of prosecutors, and after the jury was excused from the courtroom, Hogan agreed to Chamberland's request to instruct the jury on his theory that Delvalle-Rodriguez pulled the trigger to defend others against Carnevale.

Hogan, however, indicted that prosecutors made a strong argument against the instruction.

Chamberland says his client fired on Carnevale because Carnevale reportedly slashed Daquan Douglas with a knife during a fight, an admission he argued was picked up on a "hot mic" recording Delvalle-Rodriguez accidentally made on his phone.

"All of that raises an issue about whether my client was justified in using force against another,” Chamberland said.

Assistant District Attorney Amy Winston, on the other hand, said defendants were not entitled to the instruction. She said they were the initial aggressors, and at no point did they retreat or withdraw from the fight.

Winston said Delvalle-Rodriguez shot Carnevale as Carnevale attempted to run away. Delvalle-Rodriguez later remarked that he had shot Carnevale in the back.

"There's a lot of talk about these injuries or potential injuries to people in the middle of this scuffle, but Nick Carnevale was fighting, and then fleeing for his life," she said.