Translation glitch delays hearing on whether evidence from Savoy drug raid can be admitted at trial

PITTSFIELD — Two defendants from New York wearing dark suits waited in Courtroom 1 as their Boston-area lawyer chatted with court personnel.

All seemed ready for the start of a long-planned hearing on a motion to suppress evidence in a drug case. An assistant district attorney had her witnesses lined up and an interpreter was present to translate English into Cantonese – and vice versa.

But the hearing was called off Monday, after a Berkshire Superior Court judge decided something was missing: Utter certainty that the defendants would understand what was being said at the proceeding.

Deming Wu and Yebin Mai face charges of marijuana trafficking in connection with an illicit cannabis-growing operation at 72 Jackson Road in Savoy raided by state police in 2020. Police said they seized 3,598 marijuana plants worth more than $3 million on the street.

In earlier proceedings, the defendants moved to suppress evidence gathered in a state police raid July 31, 2020.

Both defendants speak Cantonese, a dialect of the Chinese language. Though the interpreter was present, she told Judge Maureen Hogan she wished to maintain physical distance from the defendants, due to concerns about COVID-19, and wanted to sit behind them to further avoid possible exposure.

On questioning from Hogan, it emerged that neither the interpreter nor the court had electronic devices to augment communication, leaving the hearing in doubt.

In an effort to salvage the session, Hogan called for a recess and asked the interpreter and court personnel to see if the needed gear was available. Phone calls to achieve that soon came up short.

With the judge out of the courtroom, the interpreter suggested a seating arrangement that would have the defendants sit at a table normally used by the probation department, while she sat behind them, with prosecutor Amy Winston and defense counsel Matthew Chin to her right.

Hogan returned to court, eyed the arrangement, asked a few questions – and said no.

“I need to be sure everything is being interpreted to the defendants,” she told the courtroom. “I’m not sure this will work.”

The case was postponed a week for a remotely convened status conference, with the actual hearing on the motion to dismiss to be held, in person, at a date to be worked out May 24.

Hogan said the conference next week will determine whether the translation logistics can be worked out, “and then we will schedule the hearing.”

A third defendant, Bin Huang, has been negotiating a plea agreement with prosecutors, Winston confirmed to the judge Monday.

In an earlier court appearance, a judge was briefed on an agreement under which Huang would forfeit ownership of the Savoy house, as well as $101,000 seized from a bank account. Huang is represented by attorney Neil F. Faigel.