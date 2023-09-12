<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
A 911 dispatch log shed light on the fatal shooting of a person in Hancock by a state trooper

A blue house 145 Richmond Road

The residence at 145 Richmond Road in Hancock was the scene of an incident where a state police trooper shot and killed an armed man who reportedly "would not back down" early Saturday, according to a 911 dispatch log. 

 GILLIAN JONES-HECK — THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE

HANCOCK — Two days after a state police trooper fatally shot a man near a Richmond Road home, questions still linger about the incident. But an audio recording of 911 dispatches provides some initial answers.

The shooting occurred around 7 a.m.

