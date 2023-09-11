A Pittsfield man was cited in Saturday's crash on Valentine Road that seriously injured another driver

PITTSFIELD — A city man has been cited in a two-car crash near the entrance to Burbank Park on Sunday that left another driver with serious injuries, according to Pittsfield Police.
Alex Kight, 26, was heading west on Lakeway Drive in a 2017 Subaru about 1:18 p.m. when he ran a stop sign at Valentine Road and struck a northbound Hyundai Santa Fe, which spun, hit a tree and landed on its side, police said.
The driver of the Hyundai, Louis Marcel, 81, of Fort Pierce, Fla., had to be extricated through the windshield.
Both drivers were transported by ambulance to Berkshire Medical Center, where Marcel was admitted and remains in stable condition, Pittsfield police Lt. Marc Maddalena, wrote in an email Monday. Kight suffered minor injuries.
Portions of Valentine Road and Lakeway Drive were closed until about 3:30 p.m.
Pittsfield police and fire departments responded, as well as County Ambulance and Lanesborough Ambulance.
This incident remains under investigation by Officer Michael Silver of the Pittsfield Police Traffic Unit. Any witnesses are asked to Silver at (413) 448-9700, ext. 596.